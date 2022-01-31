Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APR.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.68.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$14.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$10.56 and a 12 month high of C$15.09.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

