Avenir Corp Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.6% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.41. 89,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

