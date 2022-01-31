Avenir Corp Sells 3,608 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avenir Corp reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 4.5% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $53,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $647.95. 5,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,795. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $669.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

