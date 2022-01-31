Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $56,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.61.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.