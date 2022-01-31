Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $199.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.61. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

