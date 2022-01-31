AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading 12% Higher

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s share price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 10.22 and last traded at 10.10. 23,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 864,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 25.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 15.48.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

