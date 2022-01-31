Aviva PLC Acquires New Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 130.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

