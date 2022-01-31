Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.