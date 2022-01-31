Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $16.75 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

