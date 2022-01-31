Aviva PLC Invests $1.34 Million in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 23.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 722,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 137,624 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other eXp World news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,908. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

