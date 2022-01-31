Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

