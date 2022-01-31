Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after buying an additional 74,289 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

