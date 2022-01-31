Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 10,449 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,449 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH stock opened at $129.08 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.