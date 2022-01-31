AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXAHY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.58) to €29.50 ($33.14) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

AXA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.65. 88,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,168. AXA has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

