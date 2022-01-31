Axe Trading 47.5% Higher This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $87,102.72 and $65,955.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

