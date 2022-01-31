B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRIV. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $12,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,198,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,864,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B Riley Principal 250 Merger stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

