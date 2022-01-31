B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.15.

BTO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (down from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,716. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.90.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,415.20. Insiders have sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200 over the last 90 days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.