Baanx (BXX) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Baanx coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Baanx has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $3,974.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Baanx has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baanx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00113464 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

Baanx (BXX) is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX . Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Buying and Selling Baanx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baanx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baanx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baanx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.