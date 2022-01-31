Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Up 9.4%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.95. 45,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,980,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $4,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.