Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 target price for the company.

Shares of TSE BLDP traded up C$1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.09. The company had a trading volume of 856,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of -34.50. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.94 and a 1 year high of C$53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a current ratio of 20.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at C$89,397.28.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

