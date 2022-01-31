Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Up 6.6%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.57 and last traded at C$12.53. Approximately 324,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,261,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (TSE:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

