Bamco Inc. NY Buys 106,989 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 834,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,989 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CareDx were worth $52,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 300,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 193,535 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,540. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $38.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.03 and a beta of 0.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

