Bamco Inc. NY Has $60.66 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $60,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $246.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.16.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

