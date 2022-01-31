Bamco Inc. NY Has $94.32 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 472.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 375,846 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $94,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $228.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $571 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

