Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $66,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 93.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

NYSE UTZ opened at $15.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,756 shares of company stock worth $2,563,399. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

