Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,593 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $55,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

HQY stock opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -732.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

