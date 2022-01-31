Bamco Inc. NY Sells 980 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CDW were worth $81,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $184.53 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $130.22 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

