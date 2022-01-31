Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMA. Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Santander raised Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $892.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.82 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $273,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

