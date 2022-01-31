Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Down 3%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.54. 882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 257,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMA. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $902.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.82 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banco Macro by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Macro by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.