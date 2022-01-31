Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,576,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $194,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,248,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

