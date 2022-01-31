Bank of America Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $277.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $262.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average is $196.41. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $134.21 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.