Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,552 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $96.27 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

