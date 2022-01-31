Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 3,754 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $165.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average is $166.86.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

