Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,897 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $169.43 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.49 and its 200 day moving average is $180.03. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

