Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.86 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 420,605 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $43.11 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

