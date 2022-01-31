Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after acquiring an additional 557,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after acquiring an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after acquiring an additional 178,354 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Truist Financial lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.