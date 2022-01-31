Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

BSVN stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,462,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $108,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,122,080 shares of company stock worth $24,571,237 in the last 90 days. 55.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

