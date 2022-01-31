Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on Barclays in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.25 ($3.48).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 195.88 ($2.64) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.01. The stock has a market cap of £32.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 133.08 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.96).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($151,174.99).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.