Barclays PLC Increases Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 107.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $16,537,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $10,582,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,690,728.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,026 shares of company stock valued at $10,341,798. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $78.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.01 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.