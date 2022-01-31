Barclays PLC Purchases 9,626 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the second quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Avista in the second quarter worth $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avista in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avista during the third quarter valued at $254,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AVA. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AVA opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

