Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Barclays PLC raised its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 58.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,922 shares of company stock worth $6,728,431 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

