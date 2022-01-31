Barrington Research Comments on Sharps Compliance Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sharps Compliance in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “In-Line” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

