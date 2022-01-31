Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BASFY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Basf from €78.00 ($88.64) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

