Baupost Group LLC MA Has $264.89 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $264,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,901,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SSNC stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

