Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,389 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,131,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,757,000 after buying an additional 35,858 shares during the period.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

