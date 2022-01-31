Bell Investment Advisors Inc Invests $419,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $310,847,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,095,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,282,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,405. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

