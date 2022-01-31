Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $44.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,924.27. The stock had a trading volume of 46,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,318.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,379.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

