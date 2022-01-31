Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes $226,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 174,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,456 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64.

