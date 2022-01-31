Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.96. 20,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,534. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

