Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 526,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.3% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $54.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

